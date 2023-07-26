Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 26 Luglio 2023
Italy, Greece urge southern Europe to act on climate crisis

26 luglio 2023 | 14.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy and Greece can alert European and Mediterranean countries to the need for faster, more effective action to fight the climate crisis, president Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday after deadly wildfires swept the region.

"Greece and Italy can create a common front to raise awareness among the EU, the other Mediterranean countries and the entire international community, in order to act more quickly and effectively to counter the effects of the climate crisis," Mattarella said in a statement.

In phone talks, Mattarella and Greece's president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou voiced "grave concern for the climate emergency that is affecting the Mediterranean with particular violence," said a statement.

"The two Presidents therefore agreed to work together to raise awareness and involve their counterparts from European and Mediterranean countries," said the statement.

For her part, Sakellaropoulou thanked Italy for the sending firefighting planes to Greece, whose civil protection ministry on Wednesday warned of an "extreme danger" of fire in six of the country's 13 regions.

Mattarella backed Sakellaropoulou's proposal for a joint initiative by southern European countries to tackle climate risks in the Mediterranean, the statement said.

Italy is facing "serious consequences due to climate change", Mattarella told Sakellaropoulou, according to the statement.

Over 40 people have died in Italy, Greece and Algeria over the past week, and thousands have been evacuated as Mediterranean wildfires threaten villages and holiday resorts.

Italy has been hit by contrasting extreme weather events - with deadly storms in the north and wildfires in Sicily and other southern regions.

Italy Greece Europe Mediterranean fires action
