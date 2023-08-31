Italy hails Algeria's diplomacy in Niger crisis

Italy "appreciated" Algeria's recent efforts to mediate and "defend democracy" in coup-hit Niger, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday, underlining his country's opposition to military intervention.

"We greatly appreciated the Algerian mediation proposals, which have always aimed to defend democracy," Tajani said on the sidelines of a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Toledo, Spain.

"Instability and, even worse, military intervention would have ramifications and would boost migration from the south," Tajani said.

Tajani's Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, toured West African states this month to shore up support for his country's opposition to military intervention against the junta which seized power in Niger on 26 July.

Algeria has repeatedly argued against military action in Niger, citing fears of a migrant influx and the turmoil that followed Nato's intervention in Libya in 2011 to oust longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi.