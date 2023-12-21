Italy hails EU accord on new fiscal rules

Italy has welcomed an agreement by European Union finance ministers to ease the bloc's 20-year-old fiscal rules, giving countries more time to cut public debt and encouraging investment that can propel growth.

"The Ecofin agreement is a good one that incorporates many of Italy's proposals," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) late on Wednesday.

"At last the stability pact becomes the stability and growth pact. The season of austerity ends," Tajani underlined.

The complex new rules set minimum amounts of average deficit and debt reduction which EU governments must observe. The new rules are more lenient overall, marking a victory for the mostly southern countries, including Italy, over frugal states like Germany.

The deal will now be negotiated with the European Parliament before it becomes law.