Italy hails four-day pause agreed in Israel-Gaza war

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has welcomed the four-day truce agreed Wednesday by Israel and Gaza's ruling Palestinian group Hamas, which is due to come into effect by Friday and allow the release of up to 50 hostages.

"The temporary ceasefire in Gaza is a positive first step," Tajani said on the sidelines of a meeting of Italian farmers (Coldiretti) on Thursday in Rome.

"It is important that the first group of hostages can return to their families," Tajani underlined.

During the four-day ceasfire in the 48-day-old war in Gaza, work must be done on "the future of Gaza and Palestine", Tajani underlined.

"Israel's right to defend itself is as sacrosanct as the right of the Palestinians to have their own state to live in peace with Israel," Tajani stated.

"Despite the difficulties, we must follow this path with great determination," he underlined.

In an interview with the UK's Financial Times newspaper on Wednesday, Tajani said the Israeli government needed to talk with its closest allies on the next steps for the densely populated Gaza Strip after it ended its military offensive there.

Italy is working with friendly Arab countries, starting with Egypt, to find “a possible political and diplomatic exit route from this military phase," Tajani told the FT.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States brokered the four-day truce agreed between Israel and Hamas agreed after arduous negotiations.

Israel launched its devastating bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza after Hamas militants killed at least 1,400 people and took 240 hostages in a surprise cross-border attack on 7 October.