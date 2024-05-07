Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Maggio 2024
Italy hails Nato's 'irreplaceable' contribution in Russia-Ukraine conflict

07 maggio 2024 | 16.57
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy has lauded Nato's "irreplaceable contribution" during the 27-month-old war triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the military alliance's role in preventing conflicts and fostering security cooperation.

Italy's foreign under-secretary Maria Tripodi underlined to Nato secretary-general special representative for women, peace and security, Irene Fellin "the irreplaceable contribution provided by the Alliance in the context of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine," said a foreign ministry statement on Tuesday.

During their talks, Tripodi and Fellin looked at the North Atlantic Alliance's support to Ukraine "in line with the three areas of Nato action: deterrence and defence; crisis prevention and management; and cooperative security," said the statement.

