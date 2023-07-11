Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:00
Italy hails Turkey nod to Sweden's Nato entry

11 luglio 2023 | 13.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Turkey's decision to back Sweden's bid to join Nato in apparent end to many months of opposition that strained the bloc sends out a crucial message, Italy stated on Tuesday

"Sweden is to enter Nato, Turkey has decided to vote in favour and this is an important message," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in remarks at the Nato Pubic Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania.

"Having Sweden and Finland in Nato as members of our political and military organisation rather than observers, and with Ankara's support, is very, very important politically," Tajani added.

Tajani was speaking after Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to forward Sweden's Nato bid to parliament for ratification. Erdogan had blocked the bid for a year due to Stockholm's alleged harbouring of Kurdish activists which Ankara views as terrorists.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg earlier hailed Erdogan's move as an "historic" step.

Finland joined Nato in April. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February last year, Sweden and Finland applied for Nato membership, abandoning their historic policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the decades of the Cold War.

