Lunedì 11 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:45
Italy hails Ukraine's law protecting Hungarian minority

11 dicembre 2023 | 14.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor OrbanPhoto: AFP
Italy is hopeful that a new law passed by Ukraine's parliament safeguarding the rights of the Hungarian minority will "be appreciated by Budapest" ahead of a key European Union leaders summit on Thursday and Friday.

"I hope that the message sent by Kiev with the approval of a law that protects the rights of the Hungarian minority living in western Ukraine will be appreciated by Budapest and that we can take a step forward," Tajani said during an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Hungary's pro-Russian premier Viktor Orban has threatened to veto further EU aid for Ukraine and enlargement talks at this week's summit.

Critics accuse Orban of trying to blackmail Brussels to gain access to billions of euros of funds withheld by the EU over concerns at corruption, discrimination against minorities and perceived democratic backsliding by Hungary's government.

Tag
Italy Ukraine law Hungarian minority Orban EU summit
