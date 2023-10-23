Cerca nel sito
 
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy: Hamas, Hezbollah attacks on Israel must stop for a ceasefire to be possible

23 ottobre 2023 | 14.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy: Hamas, Hezbollah attacks on Israel must stop for a ceasefire to be possible

Italy backs humanitarian pauses in the bombing of Gaza to allow vital aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave. But for a ceasefire in the 17-day-old conflict, Hamas and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah must top firing rockets at Israel, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"We can't tell Israel not to defend itself while Hamas keeps firing missiles at its cities and civilians indiscriminately instead of military targets," Tajani said on the sidelines of a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.

"There has to be a proportionate response," said Tajani.

"Hamas and Israel must not fire any more rockets against Israel if there is to be a de-escalation, just as the (allegedly 222) hostages (in Gaza) need to be freed, especially the civilians," Tajani underlined.

Protecting civilians "applies to Israel and to Hamas," he said.

"We support humanitarian pauses to allow supplies to enter Gaza (via the Rafah crossing with Israel) but a ceasefire is another matter," Tajani said..

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday joined calls for a humanitarian pause in the conflict to let more aid supplies into Gaza, where the United Nations and aid organisations have described the situation as catastrophic.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Gaza humanitarian pause conflict ceasefire
