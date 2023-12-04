Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:51
Italy has allocated €10m for Palestinian civilians

04 dicembre 2023 | 13.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Palestinian children in war-ravaged Gaza
Humanitarian aid from Italy has entered the Gaza Strip and the foreign ministry has set aside 10 million euros for civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave, where Israel has waged a devastating aerial and ground offensive for the past eight weeks.

"The foreign ministry has allocated ten million euros for the Palestinian civilian population," Tajani told the lower house of parliament's Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe," foreign minister Antonio Tajani

An Italian field hospital is starting up and a team of Italian doctors is in the United Arab Emirates to help treat injured Palestinian children, Tajani noted.

"Italian hospitals are also available to welcome wounded Palestinians and aid sent from Italy is already in the Gaza Strip," Tajani said.

An Italian hospital ship is berthed in the port of Gaza and is ready to welcome injured Palestinian civilians, Tajani noted.

"We have asked Israel to respect the Palestinian civilian population, who have nothing to do with Hamas," Tajani recalled.

Italy Palestinian civilians aid Tajani
