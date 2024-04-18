Italy has put Africa at centre G7 priorities - Tajani

Italy's presidency has placed Africa "at the centre" of the G7 group of wealth nations and wants to reinvigorate partnership with the African Union to fight illegal migration and boost stability and growth, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

'The Italian presidency has put Africa at the centre of the G7: we want to revive the partnership with the African Union," Tajani wrote on X.

''Let's work together to strengthen the fight against irregular migration, fostering stability and growth,'' added the tweet.

Tajani tweeted from a G7 foreign ministers' meeting on the island of Capri after talks there with Mauritanian counterpart Salem Ould Merzoug