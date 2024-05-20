Italy hopes Iran will work for Mideast peace, stability

Italy hopes that the new president Iran is set to elect within 50 days after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday will seek to forge stability, peace and dialogue in the Middle East.

"I hope Iran's new leadership will work for stability in the area, for peace and for dialogue," Tajani told public radio Rai1's 'Red and the Black' programme on Monday.

"There will be a vote within 50 days, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said," Tajani noted.

Vice-president Mohammad Mokhber will take over as interim president, Khamenei announced, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Tajani and Italy's president Sergio Mattarella have sent condolences to Iran over the death of Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Sunday's crash in mountains during heavy fog near the border with Azerbaijan.

There are no indications the helicopter crash was caused by an attack, according to Tajani.

Since Islamist Palestinian group Hamas' deadly cross-border attack against Israel on 7 October, triggering Israel's devastating war in Gaza, conflict involving Iran-aligned groups has erupted across the region.

Last month, Iran and Israel engaged in exchanges of drone and missile fire amid a long-running "shadow war" between the two countries.