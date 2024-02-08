Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-Hungary: Images of Salis in chains 'against the spirit of European law'

08 febbraio 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Ilaria Salis shackled at a court appearance in Budapest on 29 January, 2024.
Ilaria Salis shackled at a court appearance in Budapest on 29 January, 2024.

Images of detained Italian anti-fascist Illaria Salis in chains in a Budapest court last week "had a powerful impact" and jarred with "the spirit of European law", foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Thursday.

"The TV images of the defendant chained in court had a powerful impact," Tajani told the lower house of parliament.

"Such a spectacle does not appear to be in keeping with the spirit of European law," Tajani said.

Salis, an elementary school teacher from Monza near Milan faces trial in late May for assaulting several neo-Nazis in February last year at an event in Budapest, when she was arrested.

Salis, 39, denied the charges against her. If convicted, she could be jailed for up to 24 years, according to her lawyer.

Tajani last week asked for a press blackout on the case to improve the goverment's chances of being able to help Salis. Tajani has asked his Hungarian counterpart for "an alternative to prison custody" for Salis, who claims she is being held in harsh, insanitary conditions.

Hungary denies mistreating Salis amid a diplomatic rift over the case after the Italian government last week protested her "degrading and humiliating treament" and requested that her rights be upheld.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Illaria Salis Tajani parliament treatment European law
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero trasporto aereo, i voli a rischio domani
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei
News to go
Tumori, Oms: "Un europeo su 4 rischia di ammalarsi, non tagliare su sanità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza