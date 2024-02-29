Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-Hungary: 'No interference' in Salis case

29 febbraio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Ilaria Salis
Ilaria Salis

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Thursday rejected claims by Hungary of alleged Italian meddling in the case of jailed antifascist Ilaria Salis, who is to stand trial in Budapest for attacking two neo-Nazis there last February.

"There is no interference from the Italian side. We are concerned to safeguard the prisoner's rights - those of Ms Salis and Italian detainees around the world," Tajani said on the sidelines of an energy conference.

As a European Union member, Hungary must respect the bloc's rules on the treatment of prisoners: Italy believes the rights of prisoners and the accused must be garanteed, Tajani underlined.

"We are in constant contact with the (Salis )family. Yesterday, we delivered a document to the Hungarian foreign minister outlining what Italy can do if house arrest is granted," he said.

"Ms Salis must be guaranteed safety under house arrest as must that of her family," Tajani underlined.

Hungary's foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said after talks with Tajani in Rome on Wednesday that he had been "surprised" by Italy's interference in Salis' case, who treatment in detention including appearing shackled and chained in court prompted the government to make a formal protest to Hungary.

Salis had also complained of grim conditions in prison including bedbugs and mice, being forced to choose between a shower and exercise.

