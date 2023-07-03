Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:36
16:20 Beni culturali, nanomateriali e stampa 3D: rinasce la Fontana dei Draghi a Villa Mondragone

16:18 L'altra estate, chi le vacanze non può permettersele

15:43 Caso Facci, da Laganà lettera ai vertici Rai: "Chiedo se è in linea con valori azienda"

15:43 Ucraina, Kiev: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut"

15:37 Santo Stefano di Cadore, convalidato fermo 32enne che ha investito e ucciso tre persone

14:51 Andrea Agnelli, procura Figc chiede 20 mesi di squalifica

14:50 Banca Generali, raccolta netta giugno a 527 milioni (+7%)

14:32 Assegno unico universale Inps, i pagamenti: le date di accredito 2023

14:01 Kevin Spacey e le accuse di violenza: "Mi risvegliai mentre faceva sesso orale su di me"

14:01 Usa, Biden si rilassa in spiaggia. Repubblicani attaccano: "E' sempre in vacanza" - Video

13:47 Migranti, Tajani: "Piano Mattei da solo non basta, serve Piano Marshall"

13:27 Abodi: "Jankto e coming out? Non amo ostentazioni". Opposizioni insorgono

Italy: 'Important' to get EU accord on migration from Tunisia

03 luglio 2023 | 15.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

It is crucial that all European Union countries agree on how to manage the surging numbers of people entering the bloc, many of them by boat crossings from Tunisia, according to Italy.

"It is important that there is general agreement on Tunisia," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters.

Tajani's comment came after Poland and Hungary at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday blocked a migration deal agreed in June that would oblige countries unwilling to take in migrants and refugees to pay around 20,000 euros per person to their hosting peers.

Angered at being outvoted, Hungary and Poland vetoed a statement on 30 June by EU leaders on priorities for limiting the arrival of people into Europe without authorization.

In an unusual step, European Council President Charles Michel, who chaired the EU summit, issued his own statement, which unlike the joint communique did not require full endorsement by the member countries.

Michel's statement “anticipates an accord that has been postponed and I'm sure we can convince Hungary and Poland to reach an agreement", Tajani said, expressing "apprecation" for Michel's move.

In his statement, Michel wrote that Poland and Hungary could not validate the EU summit conclusions and both insist that "relocation and resettlement should be on a voluntary basis and that all forms of solidarity should be considered equally valid and not serve as a potential pull factor for irregular migration.”

The divisive issue of migration to the bloc "is key for the whole of Europe, not just Italy and we are fighting to defeat the people traffickers," Tajani underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Tunisia accord migration
