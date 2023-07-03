Italy: 'Important' to get EU accord on migration from Tunisia

It is crucial that all European Union countries agree on how to manage the surging numbers of people entering the bloc, many of them by boat crossings from Tunisia, according to Italy.

"It is important that there is general agreement on Tunisia," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters.

Tajani's comment came after Poland and Hungary at an EU summit in Brussels on Friday blocked a migration deal agreed in June that would oblige countries unwilling to take in migrants and refugees to pay around 20,000 euros per person to their hosting peers.

Angered at being outvoted, Hungary and Poland vetoed a statement on 30 June by EU leaders on priorities for limiting the arrival of people into Europe without authorization.

In an unusual step, European Council President Charles Michel, who chaired the EU summit, issued his own statement, which unlike the joint communique did not require full endorsement by the member countries.

Michel's statement “anticipates an accord that has been postponed and I'm sure we can convince Hungary and Poland to reach an agreement", Tajani said, expressing "apprecation" for Michel's move.

In his statement, Michel wrote that Poland and Hungary could not validate the EU summit conclusions and both insist that "relocation and resettlement should be on a voluntary basis and that all forms of solidarity should be considered equally valid and not serve as a potential pull factor for irregular migration.”

The divisive issue of migration to the bloc "is key for the whole of Europe, not just Italy and we are fighting to defeat the people traffickers," Tajani underlined.