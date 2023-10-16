Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Italy is against Hamas, not the Palestinians says minister

16 ottobre 2023 | 14.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy is against Hamas, not the Palestinians says minister

Italy opposes militant group Hamas, not Palestine and continues to back a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Monday.

"We are working non-stop for the release of the (Israeli) hostages," Tajani told the Rome-based Messaggero daily in an interview.

Tajani referred to 199 people Israel says were taken hostage during the multi-front Hamas assault on 7 October, in which 1,300 were killed and hundreds were injured, unleashing Israel's bombing campaign against Gaza.

"We are also working incessantly for the release of the hostages, to support Palestinian civilians and towards a de-escalation of the conflict," Tajani stated.

"Standing alongside Israel, as Italy does, does not mean not being against Palestine, or against the Palestinian people," Tajani underlined.

After visiting Israel and Jordan last week for talks, Tajani will next head to Tunisia as part of Italy's diplomatic efforts to free the hostages - believed to include three Italian-Israelis - and end the deadly 9-day-old war between Israel and Hamas, the minister said.

Turning to the Italians and Italian-Palestinians who are in the Gaza Strip, Tajani said: "I expect them to be able to leave as soon as the (Rafa border) crossing opens, I hope as soon as in the coming hours."

"Little or nothing" is known about the three Italian-Israel hostages," Tajani said, noting that Italy has sought help from Egypt and countries in the region in securing their release.

"We asked for the intervention of Egypt, of the Arab countries," he said.

"Egyptian President (Abdel Fattah) al-Sisi told me he would do everything possible to free them," Tajani said.

in Evidenza