Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 17:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-Israel: 300 police officers deployed for Nations League match

Italy-Israel: 300 police officers deployed for Nations League match
14 ottobre 2024 | 18.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Authorities have deployed 300 police officers to Italy's Nations League soccer match against Israel on Monday in Udine amid tight security and against the backdrop of the escalating Mideast conflict and a pro-Palestinian march ahead of the match.

Just over 11,000 tickets have been sold for the match in the northesast Italian city, where 200 police officers and 100 paramilitary Carabinieri officers will be out in force, including snipers, anti-terror forces and sniffer dogs.

Areas around the stadium were closed off 48 hours ahead of the kick-off and declared a 'Red Zone'. Fans were urged to arrive early to due to rigourous security checks and only those with tickets will be allowed through tall metal barriers.

Ahead of the match, Italy coach Luciano Spalletti voiced opposition to Israel's devastating year-old war on Islamist group Hamas in Gaza following the deadly Hamas-led cross-border rampage on 7 October 2023.

"We are going to play this match with the hope of convincing ever more people of the wrongness of war,” said Spalletti.

The conflict has now spread to Lebanon, where Israel is waging an aerial and ground offensive against Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

“There are many Israelis who don’t want it (the war) and we must convince more and more people that this is something that has to stop," Spalletti said.

The pro-Palestinian demonstration organisers said in a statement that Monday's match "legitimises the state of Israel and its policies".

It is the first match Israel has played outside (neutral) Hungary this year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Israel Nations League match Pro Palestinian demonstration
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza