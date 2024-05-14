Cerca nel sito
 
Italy, Israel 'united by a deep bond'

Israel's president Isaac Herzog
Israel's president Isaac Herzog
14 maggio 2024 | 14.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy and Israel "are united by a deep bond" based on "common values", president Sergio Mattarella wrote in a message to counterpart Isaac Herzog to the Jewish State's Independence Day.

“The anniversary of Yom Haatzmaut offers me the welcome opportunity to convey to you the warmest congratulations of the Italian people and my personal best wishes," read the message.

"Our countries are united by a deep bond, founded on common values and which has grown over time, thanks to a wide-ranging collaboration that has contributed to the well-being of our peoples and an ever deeper mutual understanding," the message continued.

"Italy attaches the utmost importance to this legacy, which deserves to be preserved and cemented," the message underlined.

Israel's annual national day commemorates the Israeli Declaration of Independence on 14 May, 1948.

Tag
Italy Israel ties Mattarella
