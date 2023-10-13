Italy: Israel's response to Hamas attack will be 'proportionate'

Israel has a right to defend itself and its response to the multi-front attack launched from Gaza by militant Palestinian group Hamas last weekend will be "proportionate", according to Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

"Israel has the right to defend itself - no one can think it can be wiped off the map," Tajani said during a visit to Israel on Friday.

"I am certain that Israel will respond proportionately and will only target Hamas," Tajani stated.

Israel has told civilians in northern Gaza - about 1.1 million people - to relocate to the south of the Strip in the next 24 hours ahead of an expected ground offensive, according to the UN, which has warned of "devastating" consequences for Gazans.

Hundreds of thousands of Israeli soldiers have been massed on the border with the densely populated enclave, which has been pounded by air and artillery strikes since Saturday's attack by Hamas, in which 1,300 people were killed, hundreds were wounded and at least 150 people were abducted.

Over 1,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the bombing campaign began and a total blockade is being enforced, with fuel, food and water running out. Israel says it won't lift the siege unless Hamas frees all hostages.