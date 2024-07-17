Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Italy-Japan eye new high-tech industrial partnerships amid burgeoning bilateral trade

Japan's economy and trade minister Ken Saito (L) with Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (R)
17 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy and Japan are seeking new industrial partnerships in high-tech sectors as bilateral trade prospers, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Wednesday after talks with Japan's economy and trade minister Ken Saito.

I met Japan's economy and trade minister Saito," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after his talks with Saito at a G7 trade ministers meeting in Villa San Giovanni, Calabria.

"Italy-Japan trade is growing. We are working to enhance mutual trade and investment in high-tech sectors for new industrial partnership," the tweet added.

The trade ministers meeting organised by Italy's 2024 G7 presidency wants to foster equity in global trade: economic security, resilient supply chains and a level playing field in access to markets.

Italy Japan bilateral trade new high tech partnerships Tajani Saito talks G7 trade ministers meeting Calabria

in Evidenza