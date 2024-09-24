Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-Kuwait: Mideast, deeper defence ties, focus of Meloni, Sabah talks

Italy-Kuwait: Mideast, deeper defence ties, focus of Meloni, Sabah talks
24 settembre 2024 | 10.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The escalating Mideast crisis and deepening "already intense bilateral relations" in all sectors especially defence was at the centre of talks in New York between premier Giorgia Meloni and Kuwait's Crown Prince Al-Khalid Al Sabah in New York late Monday.

At their meeting on the sidelines the United Nations General Assembly, Meloni and Sabah focussed on cooperation between Italy and Kuwait's air forces, said a statement from Meloni's office.

"Recalling that Kuwait will assume the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) presidency in December, the talks confirmed the common will to strengthen relations between the European Union and the GCC nations, also in view of the upcoming summit between the EU and the Council," said the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Kuwait Meloni Sabah talks
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza