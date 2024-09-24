Italy-Kuwait: Mideast, deeper defence ties, focus of Meloni, Sabah talks

The escalating Mideast crisis and deepening "already intense bilateral relations" in all sectors especially defence was at the centre of talks in New York between premier Giorgia Meloni and Kuwait's Crown Prince Al-Khalid Al Sabah in New York late Monday.

At their meeting on the sidelines the United Nations General Assembly, Meloni and Sabah focussed on cooperation between Italy and Kuwait's air forces, said a statement from Meloni's office.

"Recalling that Kuwait will assume the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) presidency in December, the talks confirmed the common will to strengthen relations between the European Union and the GCC nations, also in view of the upcoming summit between the EU and the Council," said the statement.