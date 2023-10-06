Italy lauds jailed Iranian advocate Narge Mohammadi's Nobel peace prize

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani has joined premier Giorgia Meloni in welcoming imprisoned Iranian women's rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi's Nobel peace prize on Friday.

"Congratulations to #NargesMohammadi , Nobel Peace Prize winner," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"She (Mohammadi) fought against the oppression of women in Iran, to defend human rights and freedoms for all," the tweet continued.

"Our admiration goes to her for the courage and strength that, despite prison, she still demonstrates today," the tweet underlined.

Earlier on Friday, Meloni congratulated 51-year-old Mohammadi, who is serving multiple jail terms in Tehran's Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, one of many periods she has been behind bars.

"Her (Mohammadi's) commitment inspires women around the world to defend their freedom and rights," Meloni wrote on X.

"Italy will always stand shoulder to shoulder with women to uphold fundamental rights and freedoms," the tweet vowed.