Italy lauds new Nato strategy to boost women's participation in peace talks, protection in armed conflicts

Italy has praised Nato's new multi-year strategy for implementing the UN Women, Peace and Security Agenda to bolster their participation in negotiation processes and to protect females from violence in armed conflicts.

"Appreciation for the new multi-year strategy of the Atlantic Alliance on the Women, Peace and Security Agenda," foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi tweeted after talks on Tuesday with the Nato secretary-general’s special representative for Women, Peace and Security, Irene Fellin.

"The agenda will be adopted at the next Nato Summit in July in Washington," the tweet added.

During their talks, Tripodi and Fellin looked at possible synergies and joint activities in view of 25th anniversary of the Agenda, which was launched in 2000 with UN Security Council Resolution 1325, a foreign ministry statement said.

Italy plays a leading role worldwide in the Women, Peace and Security Agenda's implementation, said the statement.

Italy was among the initial supporters of Resolution 1325 and among the first country to adopt a National Action Plan in 2010, coordinated by the foreign ministry. The fifth Italian National Action Plan will enter into force in 2025, the statement noted.