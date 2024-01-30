Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Gennaio 2024
18:33
Italy looking to treat 'at least' 100 injured Palestinian children

30 gennaio 2024 | 17.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The government is aiming to bring "at least" 100 Palestinian children to Italy who were injured in the almost four-month-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

We want to bring at least 100 children to Italy to treat them and integrate them into our country," Tajani said.

Fourteen Palestinian children arrived at Rome's Ciampino airport late on Tuesday aboard an Italian military plane "who will be treated at Italian hospitals, accompanied by their families," said Tajani, who was at the airport to welcome the children.

"We wish these children all the best and hope they can recover as soon as possible," he said.

The Palestinian children who have arrived in Italy "in a complex operation" will be treated at Rome's Bambino Gesu pediatric hospitals and Genoa, Bologna and Florence, Tajani said.

Other groups of children will arrive in early February on the Vulcano hospital ship. The children who arrived last evening were almost all war wounded, as well as a sick little girl," he noted.

"I spoke with the families and the children, there is great appreciation and affection for Italy. Many Palestinians support our national football team," Tajani stated.

Nations "must alleviate the suffering of civilians by working for peace, even if it's not easy," Tajani added.

in Evidenza