Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy looks to bolster 'excellent ties' with Pakistan

23 febbraio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Lahore's 11th-century fort - a UNESCO site
Lahore's 11th-century fort - a UNESCO site

Ambassador to Pakistan, Marilina Armellis, is on a visit to the country's second largest city, Lahore, capital of Punjab province, in a sign of Italy's strong interest in reinforcing and deepening already "excellent" bilateral relations.

Armellin is on Friday attending the inaugural event of Lahore's Literary Festival, which gathers leading writers, poets, artists and scholars from around the world in the city each year, the embassy said in a statement.

Since 2013, the festival has hosted two Nobel laureates, Orhan Pamuk and Abdulrazak Gurnah, and winners of the top UK 'Booker Prize' for literature including Ben Okri, Damon Galgut and Shehan Karunatalika, as well as many prominent Pakistani writers, the statement noted.

While in Lahore, Armellis will also hold "important" meetings with members of Lahore's business community, which has numerous trade ties with Italy. The envoy will visit major attractions in the city and surrounding area, said the statement.

Armellis' visit to Lahore "reflects the attention with which Italy views its excellent relations with Pakistan, which are to be further deepened and strengthened in area, all of which have enormous potential for mutual enrichment," the statement concluded.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Pakistan Armellin visit
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox, addio multe a catena
News to go
Terzo mandato, respinto l'emendamento leghista
News to go
Biden contro Putin: "E' un pazzo figlio di put..."
News to go
Pnrr, Italia Paese che ha soddisfatto numero più alto di traguardi e obiettivi
News to go
Lavoro, informativa Calderone: "Tasso irregolarità oltre 85% per lavori superbonus"
News to go
Poste Italiane lancia i Buoni dedicati ai minori
News to go
Napoli, voragine al Vomero: inghiottite 2 auto
News to go
Cosmetica Italia: 15 miliardi di euro fatturato 2023
News to go
Truffe on line, l'allarme Consob: "Occhio a chi promette facili guadagni"
News to go
Cure sanitarie essenziali in Italia: al top Veneto, Emilia Romagna e Toscana
News to go
Giulio Regeni, al via processo a quattro 007 egiziani
News to go
Ex Ilva, a giorni saranno nominati i commissari straordinari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza