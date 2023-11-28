Italy looks to bolster strategic partnership with Korea

Strengthening and broadening Italy's five-year-old strategic partnership with Korea is crucial, tourism minister Daniela Santanche said on Tuesday - Korea's national day and the start of celebrations to mark 140 years of diplomatic ties.

“At the start of the celebrations for the 140 years of Italy-South Korea diplomatic relations, I had the opportunity to highlight how important it is to strengthen and expand the strategic partnership between the two nations, looking to the future,” Santanché said on the sidelines of a reception.

Expanding cooperation in cutting-edge space, artificial intelligence and carbon emissions technologies was the focus of talks between Italy's president Sergio Mattarella and his Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol during a state visit to Korea earlier this month.

“Italy and Korea are similar in many ways,” Mattarella said. “And besides the business sphere, the two need countries need each other’s support on a cultural level, and in many other sectors.”