Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:53
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy looks to bolster strategic partnership with Korea

28 novembre 2023 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's tourism minister Daniela Santanche
Italy's tourism minister Daniela Santanche

Strengthening and broadening Italy's five-year-old strategic partnership with Korea is crucial, tourism minister Daniela Santanche said on Tuesday - Korea's national day and the start of celebrations to mark 140 years of diplomatic ties.

“At the start of the celebrations for the 140 years of Italy-South Korea diplomatic relations, I had the opportunity to highlight how important it is to strengthen and expand the strategic partnership between the two nations, looking to the future,” Santanché said on the sidelines of a reception.

Expanding cooperation in cutting-edge space, artificial intelligence and carbon emissions technologies was the focus of talks between Italy's president Sergio Mattarella and his Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol during a state visit to Korea earlier this month.

“Italy and Korea are similar in many ways,” Mattarella said. “And besides the business sphere, the two need countries need each other’s support on a cultural level, and in many other sectors.”

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy South Korea strategic partnership diplomatic ties 140th anniversary Santanche
