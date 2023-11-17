Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:39
13:23 Successo nel lavoro, come ottenerlo: le abitudini da cambiare

13:08 Manovra, studenti in corteo. A Roma cori pro Palestina e foto Meloni e Netanyahu sporchi di sangue

13:07 F1, un tombino protagonista al Gp di Las Vegas: ma non è un caso isolato, i precedenti

13:04 Allarme antibiotico resistenza, "ogni anno 11mila morti in Italia": cause e cosa fare

12:30 Educazione finanziaria e benessere economico, l'iniziativa di Banca d'Italia e Ocse

12:25 Meloni a Zagabria: "Accordo con Albania su migranti è esempio da replicare"

12:08 Covid Italia, contagi e morti in aumento: bollettino ultima settimana

11:54 Giulia Cecchettin, l'ex fidanzato Filippo Turetta indagato per tentato omicidio

11:22 Sciopero generale, a Milano in 2mila al presidio davanti Palazzo Lombardia

11:17 Roma, lascia le ceneri del padre vicino al cassonetto: denunciata

11:05 Morgan parla della sua depressione e a Fedez dice: "Non volevo offenderti"

10:31 Codacons denuncia Magi e Della Vedova: "Istigano a violare le leggi"

Italy looks to boost exports with December conference

17 novembre 2023 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy looks to boost exports with December conference

As part of his efforts to bolster Italy's economy diplomacy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani is planning a conference next month to propel exports, which are already worth over 600 billion euros a year.

"I am work to strengthen our economic diplomacy and to this end I have decided to convene a national exports conference on 5 December," Tajani told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Friday.

"Together with all our companies - from the smallest to the largest - we will find better strategies to export even more," Tajani said.

Italy's companies drive the economy and must be able to meet a massive global demand for their products, Tajani underlined.

"Companies are the real engine of our economy, as is shown by the more than 600 billion euros of (annual) exports," Tajani statd.

In income terms, Italy is the second biggest manufacturer in Europe after Germany, and is the second largest in the world after China in terms of product diversification, Tajani noted.

"Everyone wants Italian products. It's up to us to produce and deliver them," he concluded.

