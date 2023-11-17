Italy looks to boost exports with December conference

As part of his efforts to bolster Italy's economy diplomacy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani is planning a conference next month to propel exports, which are already worth over 600 billion euros a year.

"I am work to strengthen our economic diplomacy and to this end I have decided to convene a national exports conference on 5 December," Tajani told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview on Friday.

"Together with all our companies - from the smallest to the largest - we will find better strategies to export even more," Tajani said.

Italy's companies drive the economy and must be able to meet a massive global demand for their products, Tajani underlined.

"Companies are the real engine of our economy, as is shown by the more than 600 billion euros of (annual) exports," Tajani statd.

In income terms, Italy is the second biggest manufacturer in Europe after Germany, and is the second largest in the world after China in terms of product diversification, Tajani noted.

"Everyone wants Italian products. It's up to us to produce and deliver them," he concluded.