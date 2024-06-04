Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 04 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 13:51
Italy looks to boost security cooperation with Pakistan

italy' interior ministry in Rome
04 giugno 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
Cooperation between Italy and Pakistan in battling illegal immigration, terrorism and international criminal networks was the focus of interior minister Matteo Piantedosi's talks with counterpart Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi late on Monday, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Piantedosi thanked Naqvi and Pakistan's religious affairs minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain for helping bring to justice the killers of an 18-year-old Pakistani woman who was murdered in Italy in 2021 by her parents after she refused an arranged married and said she wanted to leave home to go and live with her boyfriend.

Hussain, whose portfolio extends to Pakistanis abroad, also attended the talks held late on Monday at the interior ministry in Rome, the statement said.

"I thanked the two ministers for their cooperation in bringing to justice the perpetrators of the tragic death of the young Saman Abbas, with the arrest of her mother, Nazia Shaheen, in recent days’," Piantedosi said.

Shaheen, 51, was arrested in Pakistan last week after she fled Italy in 2021 with her husband, Shabbar Abbas. A court in northern Italy in November convicted Shaheen in absentia of her daughter's murder along with Abbas, who was earlier extradited from Pakistan.

Ratcheting up cooperation between Italy and Pakistan's police forces "to maximum levels" is key to the fight against human trafficking and the creation of legal migration channels, Piantedosi underlined.

Also vital is "the timely exchange of any useful information on possible extremists and radicalised individuals, and for full operational assistance in the case of repatriations of persons on whom specific information emerges," said Piantedosi, according to the statement.

"Furthermore, we continue to maintain a high level of attention on terrorist risks aimed at destabilising our countries, including through the possible entry of dangerous individuals among the migrant influx," he said.

Piantedosi underscored the need to prevent possible 'lone wolves' from taking action after radicalising themselves online, in prison, "or elsewhere", said the statement.

"For this reason we continue to monitor the web and other places that can attract radical Islamists," Piantedosi underlined.

Tag
Italy Pakistan Piantedosi migration terrorism police cooperation
