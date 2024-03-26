Italy looks to cement ties with Brazil, Uruguay

Italy is looking to strengthen and deepen its "privileged" relationship with Brazil and Uruguay, kicking off the process with a series of visits by its politicians to the two South American nations in the next few weeks.

The foreign ministry announced the move following talks on Monday between foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi in Rome with Brazil's and Uruguay's ambassadors Renato Mosca de Souza, and Ricardo Javier Varela Fernandez.

The meetings focused on "numerous priority issues for bilateral relations with the two countries, which combine historical ties with Italy with ever-growing economic and cultural relations," said a foreign ministry statement.

Italy "intends to consolidate and enhance this privileged relationship, starting with the relaunch of political visits that will see it engaged in Brazil and Uruguay in the coming weeks," Tripodi told the envoys, according to the statement.