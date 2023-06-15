Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, Malta to strengthen political dialogue, ties

15 giugno 2023 | 17.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

alternate text

Italy and Malta will bolster dialogue, firstly on the thorny issue of migration to the European Union, but also over energy," premier Giorgia Meloni said Thursday after talks in Rome with her Maltese counterpart Robert Abela.

"We want to strengthen bilateral dialogue at a political and technical level, starting with migration, a priority for us, but also on energy," Meloni told reporters at a joint press conference.

"Malta is part of our project for an energy hub in Europe. We are working together and seeking dialogue on energy infrastructure between our countries," Meloni said.

Meloni said she was "very happy" to have met Abela in Rome for talks "which firm up the re-launch of sold ties to tackle many shared issues".

Italy and Malta often defend "shared national interests" over "various topics on the political agenda" at European leaders' summits including the question of migration, Meloni said.

"It's opportune and necessary to keep working together, also in view of the upcoming European Council meeting (on 29-30 June), she said.

"I am extremely satisfied with the relationship that Prime Minister Abela and I have built, reinforcing already solid ties between Italy and Malta which I believe we can further cement in future."

The two countries agree on the importance of defining their maritime boundaries - currently an unresolved issue - and their respective exclusive economic zones, Meloni stated.

"The desire exists on both sides to move forward and resolve any issues and we believe that doing can be of deep strategic importance for our relations," Meloni underlined.

Thursday's talks were "very positive" for defence cooperation, Abela said, stating that in the coming years, Italy and Malta want to "further strengthen relations that are already excellent in this area."

During their meeting, Abela and Meloni also looked at boosting economic as well as political and defence cooperation between Italy and Malta, he said.

"I strongly believe that our cooperation can bring tangible results for our two countries, because we share the same interests in the region," Abela underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Matla dialogue Meloni
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza