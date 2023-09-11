Italy marks 50th anniversary of Pinochet coup in Chile

Fifty years after General Augusto Pinochet, overthrew the democratically elected government of President Salvador Allende in Chile, leading to a bloody 17-year-long dictatorship, Italy on Monday commemorated the coup's many thousands of victims.

"On the 50th anniversary of the military coup in Chile , Italy commemorates the victims of the dictatorship," the foreign ministry tweeted.

"It remembers the Italian diplomats in Santiago who, in giving shelter to political dissidents, saved their lives. Today as then, Italy is with those who fight for freedom and democracy," the tweet continued.