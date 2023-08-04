Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:49
Italy marks third anniversary of Beirut port explosion

04 agosto 2023 | 12.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Damaged grain silos at Beirut' port after the 4 August 2020 explosion.Photo: Xinhua/CHINENOUVELL/SIPA /Fotogramma

Three years after the devastating blast at Beirut's port on 4 August, 2020, which killed over 200 people, injured more than 6,000 and caused billions of dollars of damage, Italy's embassy commemorated the victims and urged justice for them.

"@ItalyinLebanon. Third anniversary of #BeirutPortBlast. Commemorating together the victims. Waiting for #justice," the embassy tweeted on Friday.

Some in crisis-hit Lebanon have begun filing legal cases abroad against companies suspected of shipping the highly inflammable ammonium nitrate which caused the catastrophic blast. The chemicals had been improperly stored in a warehouse at Beirut's port since 2013.

A domestic probe of the blast has stalled amid obstruction by Lebanon's powerful and corrupt political class. In January, Lebanon’s top prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat ordered the release of all suspects detained in the investigation.

Italy Beirut blast embassy Lebanon anniversary
