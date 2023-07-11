Italy: Marshall Plan needed for Africa, Mediterranean

Africa needs a US-style multi-billion euro Marshall Plan to shore up its stability amid surging migration and the scourges of terrorism, climate shocks, disease and poverty, Italy's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"The trafficking of migrants, terrorism, climate change,health and poverty. There are many factors destabilising the Mediterranean region," Antonio Tajani told the Nato Public Forum in Vilnius.

"For this reason we need a major commitment to Africa, a Marshall Plan to propel growth," said Tajani.

The small farmers whose crops fail due to climate change are potential fighters for al-Qaeda and the Islamic State jihadist groups, he said.

"This the danger and for this reason we need to safeguard the Mediterranean Sea," Tajani said.

The region's "many" problems including terrorism and piracy affect Europe's security, Tajani argued.

"Nato is a political as well as a defence organisation...for this reason, to strengthen security in the Mediterranean we need to forge shared Nato and European strategies, also involving the US," he said.