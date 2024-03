On the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and Mexico, the two countries want to cement their ties, the foreign ministry wrote Friday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Very cordial meeting between foreign undersecretary Giorgio Silli and the new undersecretary for foreign affairs of Mexico, Maria Teresa Mercado," read the tweet.

"On the 150th anniversary of Italy-Mexico diplomatic relations, we want to further strengthen our bilateral ties," the tweet added.