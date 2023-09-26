Italy: Migrant influx 'a serious problem'

The ongoing surge in migration in the Mediterranean and via the Balkans is "a serious problem" for Italy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated after talks in Paris with French counterpart Catherine Colonna late on Monday.

"For Italy, at the moment, the migrant influx represents a serious problem," Tajani told reporters at a joint press conference with Colonna after the talks.

"We have had a major increase in arrivals via the Mediterranean and the Balkan routes," Tajani said.

Tajani hailed the solidarity with Italy and wish to cooperate in stemming migration voiced by France's president, Emmanuel Macron in a televised interview on Sunday and by Colonna during their talks in Paris.

"We are ready to work together with France," Tajani stated.

"This is crucial, because we can contribute at European level to resolving a problem that is not Italy's, France's or any single country's but is a European issue," he said.