Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy: Missile attack on Kiev children's hospital 'war crime'

The Ohmatdyt Children's hospital in Kiev, Ukraine
The Ohmatdyt Children's hospital in Kiev, Ukraine
08 luglio 2024 | 17.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy has deplored as "war crimes" a barrage of missiles fired across Ukraine on Monday, which hit the country's largest paediatric hospital in Kiev, killing at least 36 civilians and badly damaging the hospital.

"I am affected by the images of the bombings in Kiev, which also struck a children's hospital. These are war crimes which must be condemned by the entire international community," foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The government is keeping defending the sovereignty of Ukraine and its people," the tweet continued.

Russia denied targeting civilian infrastructure, including the bombing of the Ohmatdyt Children's hospital, claiming the strikes had been aimed at military facilities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Missle attack Kiev hospital
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza