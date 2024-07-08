Italy: Missile attack on Kiev children's hospital 'war crime'

Italy has deplored as "war crimes" a barrage of missiles fired across Ukraine on Monday, which hit the country's largest paediatric hospital in Kiev, killing at least 36 civilians and badly damaging the hospital.

"I am affected by the images of the bombings in Kiev, which also struck a children's hospital. These are war crimes which must be condemned by the entire international community," foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The government is keeping defending the sovereignty of Ukraine and its people," the tweet continued.

Russia denied targeting civilian infrastructure, including the bombing of the Ohmatdyt Children's hospital, claiming the strikes had been aimed at military facilities.