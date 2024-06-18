Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 18 Giugno 2024
Italy-Moldova relations 'excellent and intense'

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella
18 giugno 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy and Moldova are enjoy "excellent and intense" bilateral ties and are bound by "strong and historical ties", president Sergio Mattarella stated after talks in Chisinau Tuesday with Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu.

"Our bilateral relations are intense and excellent and reflect the strong and historical ties that unite our two countries," Mattarella said at a joint press conference with Sandu.

The value of bilateral trade topped 660 million euros last year and Italian companies are operating in Moldova "in various sectors", Mattarella said.

"This is a source of satisfaction for us, as it contributes to the country's development," Mattarella continued.

The "large and well integrated Moldovan community" in Italy is "appreciated for its hard work", said Mattarella.

"It offers a major contribution to Italy's socio-economic development," he said.

Mattarella underlined a series of "cultural ties" that "unite" Italy and Moldova and signalled the signing of a new programme of activities for 2024-2027.

The programme "helps consolidate cultural cooperation between our countries, our institutions and civil societies," Mattarella stated.

Mattarella is on a landmark visit to Moldova - the first by an Italian president.

