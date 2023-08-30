Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Italy 'monitoring situation' in coup-hit Gabon

30 agosto 2023 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Gabon's incumbent president, Ali Bongo
Gabon's incumbent president, Ali Bongo

Italy's government is tracking the situation in Gabon, where a military junta has claimed to have seized power following incumbent president Ali Bongo's re-election to a third term of office.

"#Gabon. #The foreign ministry is monitoring the situation in the country. Embassy in Libreville operational," the foreign ministry wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The tweet invited Italians in the coup-hit West African country to be cautious and supplied a phone number for the foreign ministry's crisis unit to call.

The group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national TV on Wednesday, claiming the recent elections lacked credibility and were annulled, all borders closed indefinitely and state institutions dissolved.

Bongo was re-elected with 64.27% of the vote, Gabon's election centre stated on Wednesday. The opposition alleges the long-delayed polls were fraudulent.

