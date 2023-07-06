Italy-Morocco strategic partnership action plan a key step for bilateral ties

The Action Plan for Multidimensional Strategic Partnership inked by Italy and Morocco to deepen their cooperation is "a very important step for bilateral relations," the embassy tweeted on Thursday.

"The Action Plan for Multidimensional Strategic Partnership signed yesterday in Rome between Morocco and Italy marks a very important step for bilateral relations in all areas in the coming years," read the tweet.

The foreign ministry earlier hailed the action plan as "ambitious" and serving to deepen cooperation on the main bilateral and regional issues.

A further step in the government's Mediterranean diplomacy strategy the plan focuses mainly but not exclusively on political and diplomatic dialogue and on security, justice, economic, energy and sustainable development cooperation.

Italy and Morocco also pledge to boost cultural, universities and research cooperation and to strengthen interreligious dialogue and collaboration on migration and consular issues under the action plan, which builds on a Joint Declaration signed in Rabat on 1 November, 2019.

The plan's signing took place at the prime minister's office during talks there on Wednesday between foreign minister Antonio Tajani and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita amid "a particularly positive climate for bilateral relations between the two countries," said a ministry statement.

"Morocco is a strategic partner of Italy for the security of the Mediterranean; it is essential to work with it in order to achieve stability and prosperity in the region” the statement cited Tajani as saying.

Tajani announced an upcoming visit to Morocco, according to the foreign ministry statement.

Bilateral trade is flourishing - up 22% last year - and Italy and Morocco's positions are aligned on "the main regional issues" including terrorism, Libya, the Middle East peace process and the stability of the Sahel, said the statement.

Morocco is an indispensable country in our Southern Neighbourhood and will always be able to count on Italy as a friendly country within the European Union”, concluded Tajani.