Italy mulls dropping, trucking aid into Gaza

Italy's government is weighing the possibility of aidropping food into the blockaded and bombarded Gaza Strip as well as trucking humanitarian aid to the Palestinian coastal enclave via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

"Our ambassador to the (FAO) UN Food and Agriculture Organisation has begun contacting representatives of the various UN agencies in Rome better coordinate aid for the Palestinian population," Tajani told reporters during a visit to Sarajevo on Monday.

"We'll see how, either by airdrops or via trucks that can enter Rafah, however, maybe something more needs to be done," Tajani said.

At the weekend, the US and Jordan’s air forces aidropped 38,000 meals along the coast of Gaza, where the UN says a quarter of the 2.3 million population faces famine.

Over the next few weeks, the US will carry out multiple airdrops which will be coordinated with Jordan, according to the State Department.

US president Joe Biden's administration is also considering shipping aid by sea from Cyprus, according to a US official.

The US-Jordan aidrops have been slammed as totally inadequate by aid organisations and analysts in the region, who say the US and other nations must put more pressure on Israel to allow the entry to Gaza of thousands of trucks which are waiting at border crossings.