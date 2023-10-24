Italy must guard against possible terror attacks - Tajani

Intelligence services have not flagged any specific terror threats to Italy amid the escalating war between Israel and Hamas, but the country must "keep up its guard", foreign minster Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"We must keep up our guard, without falling prey to alarmism," Tajani told Sky Tg24.

''We have no indications of possible attacks. However, security forces are tracking the situation and remain vigilant - without panicking anyone," Tajani said.

Italy announced on 18 October it would suspend the Schengen open-border agreement with neighbouring Slovenia for ten days from 22 October, citing an increased security threat in Europe due to the widening conflict in the Middle East.

Following the arrest of two Islamic State jihadist group suspects in Milan on 17 October- an Egyptian and an Italian-Egyptian, Tajani said that "the threat level" in Italy had been raised "several days ago".