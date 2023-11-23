Italy: Nations should mull region's political future during Israel-Hamas truce

During a four-day pause in the fighting in war-ravaged Gaza between Israel and Hamas, nations should ponder "action to bring peace in Palestine," Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Thursday.

"These upcoming days of truce must be used to reflect on how to bring stability and peace to Palestine," Tajani said on the sidelines of the International Agriculture and Food Forum in Rome.

"No one can question Israel's right to exist, this must be clear... we want Palestinians to live in a free and democratic state, not under the yoke of the military wing of Hamas," Tajani said.

Hamas is "a terrorist organization that it is using the civilian population as a human shield,” Tajani said.

Tajani also underlined the Italian government's support for a "two-state solution" to the long-running conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

The government and opposition in Italy have voiced support for a possible UN peacekeeping mission in Gaza once the current war ends, modelled on the Unifil mission in southern Lebanon, which was bolstered in 2006 after the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Italy is a major contributor to Unifil and its armed forces also train and support Lebanon’s. At a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo earlier this month, Tajani pushed for a UN role in Gaza during a transitional period, giving time for long-stalled negotiations towards separate Jewish and Palestinian states to move forward.