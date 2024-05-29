Italy: Nato disbandment 'unthinkable'

Europe's relationship with the United States defines its identity, making the 75-year-old Nato military's alliance's dissolution "unthinkable", according to Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

"NATO is the West, it is not only a military alliance but also a political one. Its dissolution is unthinkable," Tajani said on the sidelines of an event organised by Italy's Cisl trade union on Wednesday.

"We are the West. We cannot give up our European identity and relations with the US are our lodestars. So disbanding NATO is out of the question," Tajani underlined.

Anyone hypothesising Nato's dissolution "wants to destroy", he claimed.

Tajani's comments came after centre-left Democratic Party candidate for the European Parliament Marco Tarquinio on Tuesday called into question the North Atlantic Alliance's future in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"If alliances do not serve peace and go from the defensive to the offensive, they must be dissolved," Tarquinio tweeted.

"Let's dissolve NATO. A new alliance of equals between Europe and America must be built #peaceisbetter," read the tweet.