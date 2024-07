The three-day Nato summit in Washington marking the 75th anniversary of the military alliance is "an opportunity to reiterate our unconditional support for Ukraine while wanting to achieve peace," Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters on Wednesday.

"NATO is not at war with Russia and nor is Italy, indeed we have said that the weapons we supply cannot be used on Russian territory," Tajani added.

"We defend Ukraine's right to survive and its territorial integrity," he underlined.