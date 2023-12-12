Italy: Need 'ambitious' COP28 climate summit deal

Italy is hoping for a deal at the United Nations COP28 climate summit in Dubai that is "ambitious" but which does not "penalise" industry and agriculture, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"Our environment minister Gilberto Pichetto Frattin has been working at COP28 for a text that is ambitious but which does not penalise industry and agriculture, Tajani told the 'Mattino Cinque' programme on the Canale 5 private TV channel..

"They are still working on a deal because there are aspects which are not ambitious enough," Tajani said after the COP28 summit went into extra time on Tuesday following a backlash after wording on phasing out fossil fuels was unexpectedly dropped in a deal draft.

Tajani said the draft deal contained "positive" aspects nontheless such as an emphasis on nuclear energy.

"We support fourth-generation nuclear power, which is a non-polluting fourm of energy. Forza Italia (Tajani's party which is part of of Italy's rightwing coalition government) will wage this political battle with great commitment," Tajani stated.

The phasing out of fossil fuels "will take time", said Tajani, underlining related social issues such as the number jobs at risk in the fight against climate change.

"If we adopt rules that industry and agriculture cannot apply, we risk losing thousands of jobs. The decision to switch to electric vehicles from 2035 will cost Italy 70,000 jobs," he said.

All 198 countries at COP28 must agree for there to be any deal.