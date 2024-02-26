Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 19:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy: Need Gaza ceasefire, freedom of trade, navigation

26 febbraio 2024 | 19.00
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella
Italy's president Sergio Mattarella

A truce in the "dramatic"143-day-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and freedom of navigation in the key Red Sea trade route are vital, Italy's president Sergio Mattarella and his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides agreed on Monday.

"We talked about the Middle East and I expressed appreciation for the readiness of Cyprus to be a base for humanitarian initiatives towards the Gaza Strip," Mattarella said after talks in Nicosia with Christodoulides

"We agreed on the need for a ceasefire to be reached and that the situation be resolved without the danger of widening this dramatic conflict and stoking tensions in that region, where other extremlely grave problems risk exploding," said Mattarella.

Mattarella praised Cyprus' Amalthea Plan under which humanitarian aid would be collected and inspected in Cyprus before being loaded onto ships and transported along a safe sea corridor to Gaza.

"It (the Amalthea plan) is an initiative of great merit in terms of international relations," said Mattarella.

"Italy is ready to provide its support....in addition to the humanitarian initiatives it is already carrying out in the Gaza Strip," he said.

Cyprus and Italy are Mediterranean countries that "do not only care about stability and peace but also about freedom of trade and therefore freedom of navigation," Mattarella underlined.

Italy will lead the European Union's new 'Aspides' mission in the Red Sea to protect merchant ships from attacks staged since October by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, allegedly in solidarity with Palestinians in war-razed Gaza.

"What is happening in the Red Sea is a further effect of that Middle Eastern conflict which jeopardises a fundamental principle of the international community: freedom of navigation," he said

"These attacks may be copied elsewhere in the world, triggering an unpredictable chain of events," Mattarella warned.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Gaza ceasefire freedom of trade navigation Mattarella Christodoulides Cyprus
Vedi anche
News to go
Btp Valore, nuova emissione da oggi fino al primo marzo
News to go
I trattori tornano a Bruxelles
News to go
Sardegna alle urne, per votare c'è tempo fino alle 22
News to go
Torna il bonus psicologo
News to go
Transizione ecologica, entro 2050 in Ue serviranno 60 milioni di lavoratori 'green'
News to go
Scontri Pisa, Piantedosi: "Nessun cambiamento su ordine pubblico, valuteremo eccessi"
News to go
Bonus ristrutturazione 2024, come richiederlo
News to go
Sardegna domenica al voto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Se Putin non paga per quello che fa andrà avanti"
News to go
Bce, bilancio in rosso
News to go
Autovelox, addio multe a catena
News to go
Sciopero oggi 23 febbraio: dai trasporti alla scuola, ecco chi protesta


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza