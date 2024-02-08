Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy-Nicaragua: Tajani to fight for Casimirri's extradition

08 febbraio 2024 | 16.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Alessio Casimirri
Alessio Casimirri

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will keep battling for the extradition to Italy from Nicaragua of former far-left Red Brigades terrrorist Alessio Casimirri, who was convicted in absentia for the 1978 abduction and murder of Christian Democrat statesman Aldo Moro.

"I will continue to fight," Tajani told the lower house of parliament on Thursday.

"Because Italian citizens who are covered by foreign immunity, such as Alessio Casimirri, one of the most notorious terrorists, are still at liberty in Nicaragua without being extradited to Italy," Tajani added.

"There are (such) Italian citizens who have caused deaths in our country who are protected abroad," Tajani underlined.

The European Parliament has twice voted against calling on Nicaragua to extradite 72-year-old Casimirri, who has been living in Managua for years, where he owns a restaurant.

Casimirri fled Italy to Nicaragua in 1982, married a local woman and acquired Nicaraguan citizenship.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Casimirri extradition Nicaragua
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, uomo si barrica in casa: uccide la moglie e, poi, si suicida
News to go
Sciopero trasporto aereo, i voli a rischio domani
News to go
Blinken in Israele
Piattaforma Mares, 21 Paesi potenziano scambi dati
News to go
Settimana corta, al via sperimentazione in Germania
News to go
Auto elettrica o no? Le preferenze degli italiani
News to go
Italia-Giappone, Meloni: "Esercitazioni congiunte al via ad agosto con F35"
News to go
Agricoltori, al via altra settimana di proteste
News to go
Bollette, il 6 febbraio resi noti vincitori asta per tutele graduali
Sanremo 2024, Fiorello a Fazio: "Io dopo Amadeus? No, vado su Onlyfans"
Sanremo 2024, Fazio con Amadeus e Fiorello: il messaggio alla Rai - Video
News to go
Turismo, l'Italia è la meta più desiderata dagli europei


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza