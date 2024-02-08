Italy-Nicaragua: Tajani to fight for Casimirri's extradition

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani will keep battling for the extradition to Italy from Nicaragua of former far-left Red Brigades terrrorist Alessio Casimirri, who was convicted in absentia for the 1978 abduction and murder of Christian Democrat statesman Aldo Moro.

"I will continue to fight," Tajani told the lower house of parliament on Thursday.

"Because Italian citizens who are covered by foreign immunity, such as Alessio Casimirri, one of the most notorious terrorists, are still at liberty in Nicaragua without being extradited to Italy," Tajani added.

"There are (such) Italian citizens who have caused deaths in our country who are protected abroad," Tajani underlined.

The European Parliament has twice voted against calling on Nicaragua to extradite 72-year-old Casimirri, who has been living in Managua for years, where he owns a restaurant.

Casimirri fled Italy to Nicaragua in 1982, married a local woman and acquired Nicaraguan citizenship.