Mercoledì 17 Gennaio 2024
17 gennaio 2024 | 13.57
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy: No peace if Russia defeats Ukraine militarily

The West must keep supplying Ukraine with weapons and ammunition amid wave of large-scale missile strikes, for if the former Soviet state loses the war with Russia "there will be no peace", Italy has warned.

"We are convinced that if Ukraine were to lose militarily there will be no peace: it would be a defeat, not peace," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a press conference at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Keeping up military supplies to Ukraine is "a duty" Tajani underlined as US aid is bogged down in political infighting and the European Union has produced less than half of the one million artillery shells it promised by the end of 2023.

