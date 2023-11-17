Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:26 Ztl da incubo, coppia riceve 100 multe: "Salasso da 13mila euro, colpa del navigatore"

17:12 Meloni a Zagabria, da sciopero a migranti e manovra: cosa ha detto

17:03 Lo strano caso della lettera di Bin Laden virale su TikTok

17:02 Meloni: "Schlein no a Atreju? Bertinotti non temeva dialogo"

16:53 Atreju e il 'no' di Schlein, Bertinotti: "Io più coraggioso? Nessun confronto, politica è cambiata"

16:46 Social network, incitano a comportamenti negativi? Cosa fare

16:33 Africa, Pistelli (Eni): "Network Transizione è spazio per aumentare consapevolezza"

16:31 Sinner e il mal di schiena, come sta Jannik? Cosa dice il medico

16:29 Lecco, trovato 12enne caduto nel lago: è gravissimo

16:14 Non solo Atreju, dai fischi di Craxi al Gabibbo di D'Alema: i leader a casa dell'avversario

16:12 Atp Finals, ecco le semifinali: Sinner-Medvedev e Alcaraz-Djokovic

16:04 Alex Schwazer, verso ricorso alla Wad per Olimpiadi Parigi 2024?

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy-North Macedonia ties at centre of Guariglia, Tosevski talks

17 novembre 2023 | 16.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Italy-North Macedonia ties at centre of Guariglia, Tosevski talks

Bilateral ties and the European integration and stability of the western Balkans were the focus of talks at the foreign ministry on Friday between its secretary-general Riccardo Guariglia and North Macedonia's state secretary Filip Tosevski.

"Consultations SG #Farnesina Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia with Secretary of State North Macedonia, Tosevski," the foreign ministry tweeted.

"The importance of Italy-North Macedonia relations was confirmed as well as Italy's commitment to the region's European prospects and its stabilisation," the tweet underlined.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy North Macedonia ties western Balkans European integration stability talks Guariglia Tosevski
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Netanyahu: "Non riusciamo a ridurre le vittime civili"
News to go
SuperEnalotto, centrato '6' da 85 milioni. Titolare tabaccheria: "Pensavo a uno scherzo"
News to go
Lollobrigida: "Italia prima nazione a proibire cibo sintetico"
News to go
Fisco, zero sanzioni sulle imprese con piena collaborazione
News to go
Sciopero generale, ecco i settori coinvolti e le fasce orarie
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, proseguono ricerche ragazzi scomparsi
News to go
Salario minimo, arriva l’emendamento della maggioranza
News to go
Migranti, 331mila arrivi in Ue nel 2023: i dati Frontex
News to go
Maltempo oggi sull'Italia, temperature giù
News to go
Usa-Cina, incontro Biden-Xi: come è andata
News to go
Antitrust avvia indagine su prezzi trasporto aereo per Sicilia e Sardegna
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, a 5 giorni scomparsa ancora nessuna traccia


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza