Italy-North Macedonia ties at centre of Guariglia, Tosevski talks

Bilateral ties and the European integration and stability of the western Balkans were the focus of talks at the foreign ministry on Friday between its secretary-general Riccardo Guariglia and North Macedonia's state secretary Filip Tosevski.

"Consultations SG #Farnesina Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia with Secretary of State North Macedonia, Tosevski," the foreign ministry tweeted.

"The importance of Italy-North Macedonia relations was confirmed as well as Italy's commitment to the region's European prospects and its stabilisation," the tweet underlined.