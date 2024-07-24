Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:58
BREAKING NEWS

Italy, Norway look to extend cooperation, bilateral dialogue

Photo: Iberpress/ - Landbruks- og matdepartementet
24 luglio 2024 | 18.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy and Norway want to deepen their "already very positive" cooperation in a raft of areas from energy to the Artic, while boosting bilateral dialogue, premier Giorgia Meloni's office said after he had phone talks with Norwegian countepart Jonas Gahr Store.

"The two leaders deepened the prospects of the already very positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation, with particular reference to energy, innovation, critical raw materials, collaboration in the area of defence, and the promotion of reciprocal investments," read the statement.

The talks also focused on opportunities to give "further impetus to bilateral dialogue on major international policy issues and cooperation - especially scientific - in the Arctic, considering the (2023-2025) Norwegian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council," the statement added.

