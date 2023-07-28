Italy 'not at war with Russia'

Italy is "not at war with Russia" but wants a just peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, foreign minister Antonio Tajani has underlined.

"We are not at war with Russia, we want Ukraine's independence," Tajani told TV channel La7 on Friday.

"Everything we do is to defend Ukraine," Tajani stated.

The situation in Ukraine, over 17 months after Russia launched its deadly invasion on 24 February last year is still "very complicated," Tajani said.

"We are doing everything to ensure that peace can be reached, but obviously peace cannot be the surrender of Ukraine," said Tajani.

For a valid peace settlement, Russian forces must withdraw from Ukraine, Tajani argued.

"We believe that the independence of Ukraine must be defended. Italy's position is very clear: we are helping Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity."